Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Buys 1,792 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,264 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PM. Stolper Co grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stolper Co now owns 15,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 10,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 2,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded up $1.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $92.36. 85,592 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,063,610. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.64 and a twelve month high of $112.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $101.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.78.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 106.51% and a net margin of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 85.76%.

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total transaction of $3,248,299.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $116.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.00.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

