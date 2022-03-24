Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,834 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 226.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 6,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 35,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.43, for a total value of $10,306,695.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.84, for a total transaction of $404,774.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 686,418 shares of company stock valued at $187,291,859 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LLY shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. DZ Bank raised Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.33.

Eli Lilly and stock traded up $3.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $287.59. 59,648 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,984,583. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $252.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $251.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $273.89 billion, a PE ratio of 46.29, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.41. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $178.58 and a one year high of $295.33.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 96.36%. The business had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.75 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Eli Lilly and (Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.