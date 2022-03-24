Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Has $3.11 Million Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,943 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TSLA. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 104.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 362,759 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $281,312,000 after buying an additional 8,423,727 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 4.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,829,488 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $40,968,213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377,179 shares during the period. Clear Street LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,447,578,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Tesla by 7.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,169,939 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $10,183,430,000 after purchasing an additional 858,839 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 299.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 813,975 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $631,221,000 after purchasing an additional 610,300 shares during the period. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $815.72, for a total transaction of $2,855,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,026.75, for a total transaction of $1,283,437.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,576 shares of company stock worth $74,305,104. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla stock traded up $10.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1,009.89. 796,396 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,515,010. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $891.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $939.59. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $546.98 and a fifty-two week high of $1,243.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 203.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 2.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.65 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.25%. The business’s revenue was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Tesla from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet cut Tesla from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,250.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $950.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $980.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $935.68.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

