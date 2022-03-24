Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of FMC during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FMC by 94.4% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in FMC by 5,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in FMC by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FMC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on FMC. UBS Group lowered their price target on FMC from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on FMC from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on FMC from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FMC in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on FMC from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.93.

Shares of FMC stock traded up $2.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $133.26. The stock had a trading volume of 14,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 937,493. The business’s fifty day moving average is $117.27 and its 200-day moving average is $106.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.84. FMC Co. has a 1-year low of $87.27 and a 1-year high of $132.79.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 14.60%. FMC’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.19%.

FMC declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other FMC news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.36, for a total transaction of $179,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 2,181 shares of FMC stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.65, for a total value of $269,680.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,096 shares of company stock worth $1,306,961. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

