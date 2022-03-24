Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Reduces Position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,870 shares during the quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 450.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 73.6% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 379.2% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 28.4% in the third quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the third quarter worth about $101,000.

Shares of ARKF traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.53. 1,398,357 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,918,697. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $22.78 and a 1-year high of $55.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.69 and a 200-day moving average of $41.56.

