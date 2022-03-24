Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) Trading Down 2.4%

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) shares were down 2.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $29.37 and last traded at $29.41. Approximately 6,805 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 831,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.14.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CEQP shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Crestwood Equity Partners from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Crestwood Equity Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Get Crestwood Equity Partners alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.52 and a beta of 3.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Crestwood Equity Partners ( NYSE:CEQP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.42. Crestwood Equity Partners had a positive return on equity of 0.09% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Crestwood Equity Partners LP will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.20%. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -119.05%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CEQP. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,019 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 250.3% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 33,125 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 23,668 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 89.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,206 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 17,077 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,429,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $42,862,000 after buying an additional 279,909 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,775 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.41% of the company’s stock.

About Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP)

Crestwood Equity Partners LP engages in investment and management of energy midstream assets. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing; Storage and Transportation; and Marketing, Supply, and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing segment provides gathering and transportation services; processing, treating, and compression services; and disposal services to producers in unconventional shale plays and tight-gas plays.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Crestwood Equity Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crestwood Equity Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.