Cryptonovae Tops 1-Day Volume of $36,693.00 (YAE)

Cryptonovae (YAE) traded 18.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 24th. In the last seven days, Cryptonovae has traded up 4.3% against the US dollar. Cryptonovae has a total market capitalization of $1.62 million and approximately $36,693.00 worth of Cryptonovae was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cryptonovae coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0314 or 0.00000071 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002273 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001922 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.33 or 0.00048443 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,094.87 or 0.07030279 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,004.70 or 0.99960560 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.57 or 0.00044448 BTC.

Cryptonovae Profile

Cryptonovae’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 51,532,629 coins. Cryptonovae’s official Twitter account is @Crypto_novae . The Reddit community for Cryptonovae is https://reddit.com/r/cryptonovae

Buying and Selling Cryptonovae

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonovae directly using U.S. dollars.

