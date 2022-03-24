CryptoSoul Market Cap Hits $687,642.58 (SOUL)

CryptoSoul (SOUL) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. One CryptoSoul coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CryptoSoul has traded down 16.3% against the U.S. dollar. CryptoSoul has a total market capitalization of $687,642.58 and approximately $542.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.92 or 0.00199808 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001012 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00028060 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.70 or 0.00431109 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.56 or 0.00058099 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00008579 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

CryptoSoul Profile

SOUL uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 12th, 2018. CryptoSoul’s total supply is 322,094,484 coins and its circulating supply is 318,125,249 coins. CryptoSoul’s official message board is medium.com/@cryptosoul . CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul . CryptoSoul’s official website is cryptosoul.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Buying and Selling CryptoSoul

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoSoul directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoSoul should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoSoul using one of the exchanges listed above.

