Cubic Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Cubic Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,303 shares during the quarter. Delta Air Lines makes up about 1.1% of Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $4,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 18.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,789,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $380,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,186 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 22.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,840,734 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $79,630,000 after purchasing an additional 340,839 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the third quarter worth about $469,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the third quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.3% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DAL shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Susquehanna raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.81.

Shares of NYSE:DAL traded up $1.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.26. 11,257,081 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,854,938. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.75 and a 12 month high of $51.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.73 and a 200-day moving average of $39.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.72 and a beta of 1.22.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 0.93% and a negative return on equity of 125.82%. The firm had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.53) EPS. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 3,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $143,486.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

