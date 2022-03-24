Cubic Asset Management LLC Grows Position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Cubic Asset Management LLC increased its position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in OneMain were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OMF. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in OneMain by 2.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in OneMain in the second quarter valued at $110,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of OneMain by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 497,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,796,000 after acquiring an additional 82,778 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of OneMain by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 215,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,935,000 after acquiring an additional 22,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in OneMain by 11.2% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 10,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OMF traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $46.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,235,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,345,392. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.20. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.13 and a 1-year high of $63.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.82.

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $784.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. OneMain had a return on equity of 44.08% and a net margin of 28.60%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This is a positive change from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.58%.

OMF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Research Partners started coverage on shares of OneMain in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on OneMain from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised OneMain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on OneMain from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.67.

In other OneMain news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.37 per share, with a total value of $48,370.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer & Insurance segment consists of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

