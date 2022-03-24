Cubic Asset Management LLC Has $8.98 Million Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Cubic Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,726 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies comprises approximately 2.0% of Cubic Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $8,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,670,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,099,945,000 after buying an additional 201,647 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 72.2% in the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 7,289 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% in the third quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 24,704 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,093,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 6.5% in the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,793 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 73.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $1.75 during trading on Thursday, reaching $219.17. The company had a trading volume of 3,390,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,919,052. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.52 and a 12-month high of $263.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $228.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.34.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.77% and a negative return on equity of 551.52%. The company had revenue of $21.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to buyback $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.73%.

LOW has been the subject of several research reports. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $284.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $286.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.30.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

