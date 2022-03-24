Cubic Asset Management LLC Invests $310,000 in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Cubic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 372.9% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 402 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 79.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Railway stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $82.06. 3,154,507 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,074,334. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 52-week low of $64.37 and a 52-week high of $83.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 35.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 17.80%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the company from $73.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$106.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.50.

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

