Cubic Asset Management LLC Sells 10,365 Shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Cubic Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,365 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC owned 0.11% of Compass Minerals International worth $1,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMP. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 19.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,938,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $189,271,000 after buying an additional 472,016 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 18.8% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,316,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,781,000 after purchasing an additional 208,238 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 17.7% in the third quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,214,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,244,000 after purchasing an additional 182,526 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 1,872.5% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 178,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,501,000 after purchasing an additional 169,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 118.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 235,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,947,000 after purchasing an additional 127,379 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CMP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. CL King lifted their price objective on Compass Minerals International from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.83.

Compass Minerals International stock traded up $1.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $63.37. The company had a trading volume of 236,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,678. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.10 and a 12-month high of $75.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.57 and its 200-day moving average is $59.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 1.49.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $331.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.00 million. Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 12.48% and a negative net margin of 18.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -9.16%.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

