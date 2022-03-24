Cubiex Power (CBIX-P) 24-Hour Volume Hits $8,194.00

Cubiex Power (CBIX-P) traded down 7.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 24th. Cubiex Power has a market cap of $10,489.60 and $8,194.00 worth of Cubiex Power was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Cubiex Power has traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar. One Cubiex Power coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0622 or 0.00000145 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002325 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001944 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.76 or 0.00048250 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,042.26 or 0.07069462 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,948.14 or 0.99800996 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00044481 BTC.

Cubiex Power Profile

Cubiex Power’s total supply is 55,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 168,605 coins. Cubiex Power’s official Twitter account is @CubiexEsports

Cubiex Power Coin Trading

