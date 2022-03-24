Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) PT Lowered to $26.00 at Oppenheimer

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Oppenheimer from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Cue Biopharma’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.55) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.35) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.27) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.37) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on CUE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cue Biopharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Cue Biopharma from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cue Biopharma presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.00.

NASDAQ:CUE opened at $5.22 on Monday. Cue Biopharma has a 52 week low of $4.29 and a 52 week high of $18.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.68 and a 200 day moving average of $10.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 1.64.

Cue Biopharma ( NASDAQ:CUE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.13. Cue Biopharma had a negative net margin of 654.55% and a negative return on equity of 65.79%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cue Biopharma will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUE. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cue Biopharma by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,290,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,903,000 after buying an additional 129,811 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,662,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,800,000 after purchasing an additional 355,806 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 360.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 849,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,606,000 after purchasing an additional 664,731 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 5.6% during the third quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 743,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,837,000 after purchasing an additional 39,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prosight Management LP lifted its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 3.9% during the third quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 655,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,546,000 after purchasing an additional 24,821 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Cue Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a novel and proprietary class of biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a broad range of cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its pipeline includes Immuno-oncology, CUE-100 framework, CUE-200 framework, and autoimmune disease.

