Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) PT Lowered to $26.00 at Oppenheimer

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Oppenheimer from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Cue Biopharma’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.55) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.35) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.27) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.37) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.04 EPS.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on CUE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cue Biopharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Cue Biopharma from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cue Biopharma presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.00.
NASDAQ:CUE opened at $5.22 on Monday. Cue Biopharma has a 52 week low of $4.29 and a 52 week high of $18.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.68 and a 200 day moving average of $10.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 1.64.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUE. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cue Biopharma by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,290,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,903,000 after buying an additional 129,811 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,662,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,800,000 after purchasing an additional 355,806 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 360.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 849,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,606,000 after purchasing an additional 664,731 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 5.6% during the third quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 743,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,837,000 after purchasing an additional 39,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prosight Management LP lifted its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 3.9% during the third quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 655,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,546,000 after purchasing an additional 24,821 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.
Cue Biopharma Company Profile (Get Rating)
Cue Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a novel and proprietary class of biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a broad range of cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its pipeline includes Immuno-oncology, CUE-100 framework, CUE-200 framework, and autoimmune disease.
