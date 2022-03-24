Cue Health (NASDAQ:HLTH) Shares Gap Up to $6.99

Cue Health Inc (NASDAQ:HLTH – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.99, but opened at $7.29. Cue Health shares last traded at $6.97, with a volume of 1,639 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.93.

Cue Health Company Profile (NASDAQ:HLTH)

Cue Health Inc is a health technology company. It offers individuals, enterprises, government agencies and healthcare provides access to lab-quality diagnostic testing at home, at work or at the point-of-care, all in a device. Cue Health Inc is headquartered in San Diego.

