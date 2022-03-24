Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Receives $270.67 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $270.67.

CMI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $246.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th.

Get Cummins alerts:

Shares of CMI traded up $3.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $211.28. 7,153 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,311,507. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $214.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.64. The company has a market cap of $30.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Cummins has a 1 year low of $189.50 and a 1 year high of $273.65.

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cummins will post 17.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.75%.

Cummins announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 14th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.99, for a total transaction of $203,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.10, for a total transaction of $88,193.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,948 shares of company stock valued at $1,018,276 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Cummins by 500.0% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cummins in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

About Cummins (Get Rating)

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.