Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Acquired by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,785 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 183 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $17,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Cummins by 500.0% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Cummins in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Cummins in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Cummins in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cummins in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CMI stock opened at $208.03 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $214.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.64. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $189.50 and a 1-year high of $273.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.23). Cummins had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 17.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.75%.

Cummins announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

CMI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Cummins from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $246.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cummins has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $270.67.

In related news, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.10, for a total transaction of $88,193.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.99, for a total value of $203,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,948 shares of company stock worth $1,018,276 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

