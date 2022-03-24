CVS Group (LON:CVSG) Given Outperform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

CVS Group (LON:CVSG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 3,000 ($39.49) price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 64.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,900 ($38.18) price objective on shares of CVS Group in a report on Thursday.

CVS Group stock traded up GBX 66 ($0.87) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,826 ($24.04). The company had a trading volume of 563,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,326. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,788.36 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,152.07. CVS Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,512 ($19.91) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,835 ($37.32). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 67.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.81, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

In other news, insider David Wilton acquired 5,500 shares of CVS Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,712 ($22.54) per share, with a total value of £94,160 ($123,959.98).

CVS Group plc engages in veterinary, pet crematoria, online pharmacy, and retail businesses. The company operates through four segments: Veterinary Practices, Laboratories, Crematoria, and Animed Direct. It operates animal veterinary practices and complementary veterinary diagnostic businesses. The company also provides pet cremation and clinical waste services for veterinary practices and directly for pet owners.

