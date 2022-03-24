CyanConnode (LON:CYAN) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $18.26

CyanConnode Holdings plc (LON:CYAN – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 18.26 ($0.24) and traded as low as GBX 14 ($0.18). CyanConnode shares last traded at GBX 14.25 ($0.19), with a volume of 72,526 shares.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 16.90 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 18.27. The stock has a market cap of £30.80 million and a PE ratio of -15.83.
About CyanConnode (LON:CYAN)
Featured Stories
- The Institutions Are Driving Volatility In Factset Research Systems
- H.B. Fuller Raises Guidance, Shares Pop
- 3 Stellar Semi Stocks to Buy Now
- It’s Not Time To Sell KB Home … Yet
- Urban Outfitters Stock is Worth a Try
Receive News & Ratings for CyanConnode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyanConnode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.