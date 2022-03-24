CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of ($1.24) Per Share

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating) – B. Riley issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for CymaBay Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 21st. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($1.24) per share for the year. B. Riley also issued estimates for CymaBay Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.75) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.29) EPS.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.08). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CBAY. Zacks Investment Research lowered CymaBay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

Shares of CBAY opened at $3.24 on Thursday. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.67 and a 12-month high of $5.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.36 million, a P/E ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 10.18, a quick ratio of 10.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 40,484 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 53.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 142,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 49,595 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 5.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,357,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,917,000 after buying an additional 66,378 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 98.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 137,574 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 68,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 238,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 13,036 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

In other CymaBay Therapeutics news, insider Dennis D. Kim bought 20,000 shares of CymaBay Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.04 per share, with a total value of $60,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc engages in the provision and development of access to therapies for patients with liver and other chronic diseases with high unmet medical need. Its products pipeline include Seladelpar, MBX-2982, CB-0406, and CB-001. The company was founded on October 5, 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

