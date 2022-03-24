D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Director Barbara K. Allen Sells 1,122 Shares

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.63, for a total transaction of $92,710.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
DHI stock opened at $78.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.30, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 6.03. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $75.53 and a one year high of $110.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.90.
D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.72 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 30.88%. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. Research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 15.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Trust purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at $397,000. BOKF NA grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 7,962 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at $1,118,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at $359,612,000. 82.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $116.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $132.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.77.
D.R. Horton Company Profile (Get Rating)
D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.
