D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Director Barbara K. Allen Sells 1,122 Shares

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.63, for a total transaction of $92,710.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

DHI stock opened at $78.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.30, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 6.03. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $75.53 and a one year high of $110.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.90.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.72 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 30.88%. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. Research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 15.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 7.22%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Trust purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at $397,000. BOKF NA grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 7,962 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at $1,118,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at $359,612,000. 82.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $116.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $132.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.77.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

