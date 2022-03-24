Dais (OTCMKTS:DLYT) Stock Price Up 16.1%

Dais Co. (OTCMKTS:DLYT – Get Rating)’s share price rose 16.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.80 and last traded at $1.80. Approximately 9,983 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 31,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.55.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.93.

Dais Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DLYT)

Dais Corporation, a nano-structured polymer technology materials company, develops and commercializes products using its nano-structure polymer technology. The company offers Aqualyte, a platform plastic material technology for use in air, energy, and water applications; ConsERV, a fixed plate energy recovery ventilator that addresses the building indoor fresh air requirements for various forms of heating, ventilation, and air conditioning equipment; and NanoClear, a water clean-up process useful in the creation of potable water from contaminated water, including industrial process wastewater sea, brackish, or wastewater.

