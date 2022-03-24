DAOventures 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $76.00 (DVD)

DAOventures (DVD) traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. During the last week, DAOventures has traded down 1% against the US dollar. One DAOventures coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0302 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular exchanges. DAOventures has a total market capitalization of $278,003.62 and approximately $76.00 worth of DAOventures was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00005882 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000203 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002696 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00010011 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00008147 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

DAOventures Profile

DVD is a Proof of Stake coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. DAOventures’ total supply is 15,070,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,200,046 coins. DAOventures’ official Twitter account is @VenturesDao . The Reddit community for DAOventures is https://reddit.com/r/DAOVentures

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOventures is a DeFi robo-advisor and automated money manager platform. It is their mission to make DeFi simpler, accessible & inclusive.The DAOventures native DVG token has several utilities. Working as an incentive mechanism to attract and stake liquidity, the DVG token invites market participation from the DAOventures community ensuring network effect, long term demand and community involvement.DVG holders can benefit from a range of staking incentives that will reward them for their efforts, including pool-specific rewards, reduced transaction fees and community related proposals for improvements.A cross-chain integration, DAOventures will be powered initially by Ethereum and Polkadot with plans to integrate with other blockchain networks in the future.”

Buying and Selling DAOventures

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOventures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOventures should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAOventures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

