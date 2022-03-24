Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $130.94, but opened at $126.50. Darden Restaurants shares last traded at $130.55, with a volume of 27,403 shares.

The restaurant operator reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.17). Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

DRI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $162.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.68.

In other news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 76,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.38, for a total transaction of $11,691,355.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director M Shan Atkins sold 3,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total transaction of $471,916.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 90.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $16.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.58.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

