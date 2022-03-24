Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) EVP John Bullock Sells 5,872 Shares

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) EVP John Bullock sold 5,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.67, for a total transaction of $485,438.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

John Bullock also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

On Thursday, March 3rd, John Bullock sold 720 shares of Darling Ingredients stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total transaction of $56,901.60.

Shares of DAR stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Thursday, reaching $78.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,155,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,397,185. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.03. The company has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.09. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a one year low of $58.70 and a one year high of $85.98.

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.12. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 20.29% and a net margin of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Darling Ingredients’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DAR shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $107.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. StockNews.com cut Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DAR. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the third quarter worth $2,980,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its stake in Darling Ingredients by 14.9% in the third quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 92,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,762,000 after acquiring an additional 12,027 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Darling Ingredients by 11.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,606,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,528,000 after acquiring an additional 161,202 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 38.2% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 24,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after buying an additional 6,658 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Darling Ingredients by 2,733.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile (Get Rating)

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.