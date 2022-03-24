DeFi Technologies (OTC:DEFTF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BTIG Research

Stock analysts at BTIG Research began coverage on shares of DeFi Technologies (OTC:DEFTF – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock.

DeFi Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

DeFi Technologies Inc engages in the building and management of assets in the decentralized finance sector in Canada. It focuses on the enhancement of shareholder value through various investments, including the acquisition of DeFi protocols, equity, debt, or other securities of publicly traded or private companies, or other entities.

