Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.220-$0.260 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $218 million-$222 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $207.90 million.Definitive Healthcare also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.020-$0.040 EPS.

NASDAQ:DH traded down $0.46 on Thursday, reaching $23.64. The stock had a trading volume of 6,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,516. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.98. Definitive Healthcare has a 12-month low of $18.15 and a 12-month high of $50.30.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $46.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.78 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Definitive Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Definitive Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and cut their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.55.

In other Definitive Healthcare news, CFO Richard Douglas Booth bought 2,374 shares of Definitive Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.06 per share, for a total transaction of $49,996.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Definitive Healthcare by 81.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Definitive Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Definitive Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Definitive Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Definitive Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

Definitive Healthcare Corp. provides healthcare commercial intelligence. The company’s SaaS platform creates new paths in the healthcare market. Definitive Healthcare Corp. is based in FRAMINGHAM, Mass.

