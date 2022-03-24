DeGate (DG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $14.58 Million

DeGate (DG) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. One DeGate coin can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000398 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, DeGate has traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar. DeGate has a total market capitalization of $14.58 million and $1.67 million worth of DeGate was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DeGate alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002276 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001921 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.25 or 0.00048355 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,101.75 or 0.07057173 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,957.70 or 1.00013645 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.48 or 0.00044330 BTC.

DeGate Profile

DeGate was first traded on November 26th, 2020. DeGate’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 83,251,977 coins. DeGate’s official Twitter account is @decentralgames

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

DeGate Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeGate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeGate should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeGate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeGate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeGate and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.