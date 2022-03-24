Delcath Systems (DCTH) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, March 25th. Analysts expect Delcath Systems to post earnings of ($0.93) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Delcath Systems stock opened at $6.60 on Thursday. Delcath Systems has a 12 month low of $5.62 and a 12 month high of $18.58. The company has a current ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.38. The company has a market cap of $48.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 0.57.

Get Delcath Systems alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DCTH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Delcath Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Delcath Systems in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Delcath Systems in a report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DCTH. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Delcath Systems by 1,218.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 43,102 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Delcath Systems during the second quarter valued at about $405,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Delcath Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Delcath Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Delcath Systems by 70.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.57% of the company’s stock.

About Delcath Systems (Get Rating)

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Delcath Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delcath Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.