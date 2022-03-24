Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Shares Gap Up to $33.43

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $33.43, but opened at $34.46. Denali Therapeutics shares last traded at $33.20, with a volume of 589 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DNLI. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $114.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Denali Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.88.

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.99 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.74.

Denali Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DNLI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.21). Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.99% and a negative net margin of 597.15%. The business had revenue of $12.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 million. As a group, analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 10,980 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.37, for a total transaction of $487,182.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 2,846 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total transaction of $127,415.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,160 shares of company stock valued at $2,794,897. 17.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNLI. Pathway Capital Management LP bought a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,068,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd boosted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 5,369,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,891,000 after acquiring an additional 959,030 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,736,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,110,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,741,000 after buying an additional 549,985 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 89.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,056,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,304,000 after acquiring an additional 498,740 shares in the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. It offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidate, including BIIB122/DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in phase I and phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.