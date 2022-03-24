DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.050-$3.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.30 billion-$4.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.48 billion.

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $49.19. 1,349,630 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,107,892. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a twelve month low of $47.40 and a twelve month high of $69.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.89.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.03). DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. This is a boost from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is presently 22.92%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet cut DENTSPLY SIRONA from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Barrington Research decreased their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $79.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $66.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,248 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,632 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 59,175 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,120,000 after acquiring an additional 7,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,125 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,733 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA (Get Rating)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. It offers dental equipment, including treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments; imaging equipment; treatment centers comprising basic dentist chairs, sophisticated chair-based units with integrated diagnostic, hygiene and ergonomic functionalities, and specialist centers; and lab equipment, such as amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.