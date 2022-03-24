DerivaDAO Reaches Market Cap of $71.86 Million (DDX)

DerivaDAO (DDX) traded 25.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. Over the last seven days, DerivaDAO has traded up 24.6% against the US dollar. DerivaDAO has a market capitalization of $71.86 million and $3.44 million worth of DerivaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DerivaDAO coin can currently be purchased for about $2.75 or 0.00006266 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002276 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001926 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.21 or 0.00048254 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,082.50 or 0.07014147 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43,949.63 or 1.00006125 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.22 or 0.00043736 BTC.

DerivaDAO Profile

DerivaDAO’s total supply is 50,297,306 coins and its circulating supply is 26,094,664 coins. DerivaDAO’s official Twitter account is @DDX_Official . The Reddit community for DerivaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/derivadex

Buying and Selling DerivaDAO

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DerivaDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DerivaDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DerivaDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

