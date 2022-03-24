Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) Shares Gap Down to $17.09

Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $17.09, but opened at $16.71. Design Therapeutics shares last traded at $16.80, with a volume of 377 shares trading hands.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Design Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.25. The company has a market cap of $944.67 million and a PE ratio of -19.87.

Design Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DSGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Design Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Stella Xu sold 565,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total transaction of $10,782,654.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arsani William purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.99 per share, for a total transaction of $474,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSGN. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Design Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $2,696,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Design Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $865,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Design Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,741,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Design Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,746,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Design Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $370,000. 50.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN)

Design Therapeutics, Inc develops therapies for the treatment of degenerative disorders caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company engages in the development of a program for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia and degenerative diseases such as Fragile X syndrome and myotonic dystrophy.

