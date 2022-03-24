Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) Shares Gap Down to $17.09

Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $17.09, but opened at $16.71. Design Therapeutics shares last traded at $16.80, with a volume of 377 shares trading hands.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Design Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.25. The company has a market cap of $944.67 million and a PE ratio of -19.87.
In related news, Director Stella Xu sold 565,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total transaction of $10,782,654.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arsani William purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.99 per share, for a total transaction of $474,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSGN. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Design Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $2,696,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Design Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $865,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Design Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,741,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Design Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,746,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Design Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $370,000. 50.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN)
Design Therapeutics, Inc develops therapies for the treatment of degenerative disorders caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company engages in the development of a program for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia and degenerative diseases such as Fragile X syndrome and myotonic dystrophy.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Design Therapeutics (DSGN)
- H.B. Fuller Raises Guidance, Shares Pop
- 3 Stellar Semi Stocks to Buy Now
- It’s Not Time To Sell KB Home … Yet
- Urban Outfitters Stock is Worth a Try
- 2 Contrarian Stock Picks With Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Design Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Design Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.