DICE Therapeutics Inc to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.54) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NASDAQ:DICE)

DICE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of DICE Therapeutics in a research report issued on Monday, March 21st. SVB Leerink analyst T. Smith forecasts that the company will earn ($0.54) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for DICE Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.36) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.11) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.66) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.76) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($4.48) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DICE Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

NASDAQ:DICE opened at $18.81 on Thursday. DICE Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $13.39 and a twelve month high of $40.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.21. The company has a quick ratio of 26.79, a current ratio of 26.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.14.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DICE. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DICE Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $21,648,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in DICE Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of DICE Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of DICE Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DICE Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $695,000. Institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

DICE Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. Its proprietary technology platform to build a pipeline of novel oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. DICE Therapeutics Inc is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

