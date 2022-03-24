DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) PT Lowered to $122.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $132.00 to $122.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.44% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DKS. Barclays cut their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $156.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $138.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.79.

NYSE:DKS traded down $1.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $107.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,247,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,871,170. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.53. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 1 year low of $72.13 and a 1 year high of $147.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.88.

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 60.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.56, for a total transaction of $538,432.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total transaction of $91,424.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,685 shares of company stock valued at $8,004,654 over the last three months. 30.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DKS. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 32.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $52,679,000 after purchasing an additional 350,515 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 27.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 433,401 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $43,423,000 after purchasing an additional 93,962 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the third quarter worth approximately $282,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 356.6% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,099 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $3,605,000 after purchasing an additional 23,507 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

