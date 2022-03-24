DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 580,120 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the previous session’s volume of 43,157,344 shares.The stock last traded at 4.30 and had previously closed at 4.16.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on DiDi Global in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.20 price target for the company.

The company has a 50 day moving average of 3.91 and a 200-day moving average of 6.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.90.

DiDi Global ( NYSE:DIDI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 28th. The ride-hailing company reported -6.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -0.17 by -6.31. The business had revenue of 7.46 billion during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of DiDi Global in the second quarter worth about $695,013,000. Davis Selected Advisers increased its holdings in DiDi Global by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 47,520,152 shares of the ride-hailing company’s stock valued at $354,037,000 after purchasing an additional 4,070,604 shares during the period. Bedford Ridge Capital LP purchased a new position in DiDi Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $228,161,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in DiDi Global by 298.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,774,103 shares of the ride-hailing company’s stock valued at $113,415,000 after purchasing an additional 17,054,168 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in DiDi Global by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,990,478 shares of the ride-hailing company’s stock valued at $64,692,000 after purchasing an additional 4,456,215 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.69% of the company’s stock.

DiDi Global

DiDi Global Inc, a mobility technology platform, provides ride hailing and other services in the People's Republic of China, Brazil, Mexico, and internationally. It offers ride hailing, taxi hailing, chauffeur, hitch, and other forms of shared mobility services, as well as enterprise business ride solutions; auto solutions comprising leasing, refueling, and maintenance and repair services; electric vehicle leasing services; bike and e-bike sharing, intra-city freight, food delivery, and financial services.

