Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Bought by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 308,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Digital Realty Trust worth $54,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DLR. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 74.6% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,066,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,598,761,000 after purchasing an additional 4,727,471 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,056,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $728,505,000 after acquiring an additional 133,077 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,121,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $469,585,000 after acquiring an additional 30,054 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,985,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $431,285,000 after acquiring an additional 44,337 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,096,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $302,830,000 after acquiring an additional 139,554 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of DLR traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $137.65. The stock had a trading volume of 686,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,699,207. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.10 and a 52 week high of $178.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $141.56 and a 200 day moving average of $153.38. The company has a market cap of $39.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.32.

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $3.39. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 38.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. This is an increase from Digital Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.43%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DLR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $152.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. TD Securities decreased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $187.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut Digital Realty Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.00.

Digital Realty Trust Profile (Get Rating)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.