Digitalcoin (DGC) Achieves Market Cap of $220,516.05

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded up 11.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. During the last week, Digitalcoin has traded 74.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Digitalcoin has a total market cap of $220,516.05 and $8.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digitalcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,946.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,107.32 or 0.07070679 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.62 or 0.00288120 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $365.85 or 0.00832494 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.47 or 0.00110300 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00013662 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00007867 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $203.94 or 0.00464073 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $192.87 or 0.00438876 BTC.

About Digitalcoin

DGC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 38,598,606 coins. The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digitalcoin’s official website is digitalcoin.co . Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

Digitalcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitalcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digitalcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

