Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) Trading 14.5% Higher

Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 14.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.17 and last traded at $7.98. 55,386 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 932,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.97.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Diversey from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Diversey from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Diversey from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Diversey from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Diversey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Diversey has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.14.

Get Diversey alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.13.

Diversey ( NASDAQ:DSEY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Diversey had a positive return on equity of 24.92% and a negative net margin of 6.67%. The business had revenue of $672.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Diversey Holdings, Ltd. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Diversey by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Diversey by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Diversey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Diversey by 15.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samson Rock Capital LLP acquired a new position in Diversey in the third quarter valued at approximately $172,000. 99.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diversey Company Profile (NASDAQ:DSEY)

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Institutional, and Food & Beverage. The Institutional segment offers products, solutions, equipment, and machines, including infection prevention and personal care products, floor and building care chemicals, kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals and machines, dosing and dispensing equipment, and floor care machines, as well as engineering, consulting, and training services related to productivity management, water and energy management, and risk management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Diversey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.