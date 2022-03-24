Diversified Energy (LON:DEC) Shares Up 0.7%

Diversified Energy Company PLC (LON:DEC – Get Rating) shot up 0.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 120.71 ($1.59) and last traded at GBX 117.60 ($1.55). 2,939,420 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average session volume of 2,372,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 116.80 ($1.54).

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.11) target price on shares of Diversified Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Get Diversified Energy alerts:

The firm has a market cap of £999.54 million and a PE ratio of -8.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 111.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 109.67.

In related news, insider Bradley Grafton Gray sold 166,979 shares of Diversified Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 118 ($1.55), for a total transaction of £197,035.22 ($259,393.39).

Diversified Energy Company Profile (LON:DEC)

Diversified Energy Company PLC operates as an independent owner and operator of producing natural gas and oil wells primarily in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company is involved in the production, marketing, and transportation of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensates.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.