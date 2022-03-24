Dogecoin Price Tops $0.14 on Major Exchanges (DOGE)

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 13% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 24th. Over the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded 18.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Dogecoin has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion and $2.19 billion worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dogecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000322 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dogecoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.06 or 0.00284150 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00013839 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001436 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000984 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000442 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001513 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000056 BTC.

About Dogecoin

Dogecoin (CRYPTO:DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 132,670,764,300 coins. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

Dogecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dogecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dogecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.