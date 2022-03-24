Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Domo, Inc. designs and develops enterprise software. The Company offers a cloud-based executive management platform which gives users direct and real-time access to business information for industries including media and marketing, telecommunication, retail, travel and leisure, technology and financial services. Domo, Inc. is based in United States. “

Get Domo alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Domo from $106.00 to $88.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Domo from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Domo from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Domo in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Domo has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $93.25.

Shares of NASDAQ DOMO opened at $47.85 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.16. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -15.09 and a beta of 2.69. Domo has a 52-week low of $36.07 and a 52-week high of $98.35.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $70.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.10 million. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.65) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Domo will post -3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Domo news, COO Catherine Wong sold 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.93, for a total transaction of $339,524.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John M. Mellor sold 11,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total transaction of $559,029.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,113 shares of company stock worth $3,352,511. 14.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Domo by 222.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Domo by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Domo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Domo by 130.4% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Domo by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Domo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Domo (DOMO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Domo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.