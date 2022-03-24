DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $111.25, but opened at $108.58. DoorDash shares last traded at $109.43, with a volume of 1,680 shares changing hands.

Specifically, Director Andy Fang sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.19, for a total value of $8,255,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stanley Tang sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $5,400,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 466,474 shares of company stock valued at $52,612,131 over the last three months. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DASH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Gordon Haskett raised shares of DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $217.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $256.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of DoorDash from $205.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of DoorDash from $260.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.11.

The firm has a market capitalization of $39.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.26 and a beta of -0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.41.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.67) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash during the fourth quarter valued at $121,604,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash during the fourth quarter valued at $353,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of DoorDash by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,115,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,477,000 after buying an additional 895,713 shares during the period. Nellore Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DoorDash by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Nellore Capital Management LLC now owns 54,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,147,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of DoorDash by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

