Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) Director Thomas Jason Coleman Sells 79,200 Shares of Stock

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating) Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 79,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total value of $1,098,504.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Thomas Jason Coleman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 11th, Thomas Jason Coleman sold 15,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total value of $209,850.00.

On Monday, March 7th, Thomas Jason Coleman sold 60,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $876,600.00.

NYSE LPG opened at $13.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $550.31 million, a P/E ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.84. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a 1-year low of $10.77 and a 1-year high of $15.68.

Dorian LPG ( NYSE:LPG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $68.60 million during the quarter. Dorian LPG had a net margin of 27.39% and a return on equity of 7.50%.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. Dorian LPG’s payout ratio is presently 109.29%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 242,780 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after buying an additional 34,629 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Dorian LPG during the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Dorian LPG during the third quarter worth approximately $430,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Dorian LPG by 38.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 466,818 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,592,000 after purchasing an additional 129,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Dorian LPG by 59.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 116,442 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 43,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Dorian LPG Ltd. is a holding company which engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas. It focus on managing gas carriers and developing customer services. The firm also offers in-house commercial and technical management services to vessels in their fleet and vessels deployed in the Helios Pool.

