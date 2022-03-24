Drax Group (OTCMKTS:DRXGY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Drax Group (OTCMKTS:DRXGY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Drax Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

OTCMKTS DRXGY opened at $19.47 on Thursday. Drax Group has a 1 year low of $15.64 and a 1 year high of $21.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.26.

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and supply of electricity in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and, Pellet Production. It produces low carbon and renewable electricity; and provides system support services to the electricity grid.

