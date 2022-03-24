Dream Industrial REIT (TSE:DIR) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Dream Industrial REIT (TSE:DIR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share on Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.
Dream Industrial REIT has a 52-week low of C$8.08 and a 52-week high of C$9.49.
Dream Industrial REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)
