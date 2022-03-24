Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (D) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 30th

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.083 per share on Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$48.62 million during the quarter.

D has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial cut shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform under weight” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 16th. Desjardins raised Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

