Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) Price Target Increased to C$33.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by TD Securities from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

DRETF has been the topic of several other reports. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.50 to C$27.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.50 to C$26.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.25 to C$31.50 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.31.

OTCMKTS DRETF opened at $23.72 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.22. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $16.00 and a 12 month high of $23.72.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, acquiring, leasing and managing central business district and suburban office properties. It operates through the following segments: Calgary, Toronto Downtown, Mississauga and North York, Ottawa and Montreal and Other Markets. The company was founded on May 9, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

