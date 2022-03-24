DubaiCoin (DBIX) Market Cap Hits $5.12 Million

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. Over the last seven days, DubaiCoin has traded flat against the US dollar. DubaiCoin has a market capitalization of $5.12 million and approximately $552,181.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DubaiCoin coin can currently be bought for $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.12 or 0.00070882 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00017882 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001262 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005151 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000961 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001146 BTC.

About DubaiCoin

DubaiCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. The official website for DubaiCoin is www.arabianchain.org . DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DBIX is an advanced version of DubaiCoin with improved security and greater efficiency to support money transfers and global payments, along with fueling the Arabian Chain platform. It's a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Dagger-Hashimoto algorithm. “

Buying and Selling DubaiCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DubaiCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DubaiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

